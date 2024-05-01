Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc Reports First Quarter 2024 Earnings Amid Rising Interest Costs

Net Income Declines as Interest Expenses Surge, Yet Bank Demonstrates Resilient Asset Quality

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $5.1M for Q1 2024, down from $7.0M in Q1 2023, a decline of 27.6%.
  • Diluted Earnings Per Share: $0.88 in Q1 2024 versus $1.24 in Q1 2023.
  • Net Interest Income: Decreased by 12% to $14.9M in Q1 2024 from $17.0M in Q1 2023.
  • Non-Interest Income: Increased slightly by 2% to $4.6M in Q1 2024 from $4.5M in Q1 2023.
  • Non-Interest Expenses: Rose by 6% to $13.7M in Q1 2024 from $12.9M in Q1 2023.
  • Total Assets: Decreased to $2.5B as of March 31, 2024, down from $2.5B as of December 31, 2023.
  • Shareholders’ Equity: Increased slightly by 1% to $191.6M at the end of Q1 2024 from $189.5M at the end of 2023.
Article's Main Image

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc (FDBC, Financial), the parent company of The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, disclosed its financial results for the first quarter of 2024 on April 24, 2024. The company reported a decrease in net income, primarily due to increased interest expenses. The detailed financial outcomes can be explored in their recent 8-K filing.

Company Overview

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, offering a broad range of traditional banking services. The bank operates 21 full-service branches across several Pennsylvania counties, providing personal and corporate banking services, asset management, and insurance products. Its primary financial offerings include various deposit accounts and comprehensive loan services to both retail and commercial customers.

Financial Performance Analysis

The first quarter of 2024 saw Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc earning a net income of $5.1 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, a decline from $7.0 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, in the same quarter of the previous year. This 27% decrease in net income was largely driven by a significant rise in interest expenses, which surged by $5.4 million due to higher rates on interest-bearing deposits and increased short-term borrowings. Despite these challenges, the bank managed to grow its interest income by $3.3 million, aided by an $87.0 million increase in the average balance of loans and leases and higher yields on these assets.

Daniel J. Santaniello, President and CEO, commented on the results, stating,

Our performance in the first quarter of 2024 demonstrates our resilience and adaptability in navigating through challenging economic conditions. Despite the decline in net income related to the interest rate environment, our ongoing commitment to delivering value to our clients, our shareholders, our bankers, and the communities we serve has provided tremendous value."

Detailed Financial Metrics

The company's net interest income fell by 12% to $14.9 million, down from $17.0 million in the prior year's quarter. The net interest margin also decreased to 2.69% from 3.13% year-over-year. However, non-interest income showed a slight improvement, increasing by 2% to $4.6 million, mainly due to higher trust income. Conversely, non-interest expenses rose by 6% to $13.7 million, with notable increases in salaries and insurance costs.

The provision for income taxes saw a reduction, decreasing by $0.5 million due to lower operating income. Asset quality remained strong with non-performing assets comprising only 0.15% of total assets, and the bank maintained its well-capitalized status, with Tier 1 capital at 9.15% of total average assets.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

As of March 31, 2024, total assets were reported at $2.5 billion, a slight decrease from $2.503 billion at the end of 2023. The bank experienced a reduction in cash and cash equivalents and a modest decline in its investment portfolio. However, loans and leases saw an increase of $11 million during the quarter. Shareholders’ equity also grew by $2.1 million to $191.6 million, reflecting retained earnings and common stock issuances.

In summary, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc faced a challenging interest rate environment in the first quarter of 2024, impacting its net income negatively. However, the bank's strategic management of assets and expenses, along with its robust asset quality, positions it well for navigating future economic fluctuations. Investors and stakeholders may find reassurance in the bank's adaptive strategies and solid financial footing despite the prevailing headwinds.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.