Hawthorn Bancshares Inc Reports Notable First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Enhanced Earnings and Strong Credit Quality Highlight the Quarter

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Income: $4.5M, an increase of 36.2% from the prior year quarter.
  • Earnings Per Share: $0.63, up from $0.47 in the prior year quarter.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.39%, up from 3.16% in the prior year quarter.
  • Loans: Decreased by $20.3M or 1.3% compared to the linked quarter.
  • Investments: Decreased by $5.3M or 2.7% compared to the linked quarter.
  • Deposits: Decreased by $43.0M or 2.7% compared to the linked quarter.
  • Non-Performing Loans to Total Loans: 0.56%, improved from 1.27% in the prior year quarter.
Article's Main Image

Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (HWBK, Financial), a prominent financial holding company, announced its first quarter results for 2024 on April 24, showcasing significant improvements in net income and earnings per share. The company reported a net income of $4.5 million, translating to earnings per diluted share of $0.63, marking a substantial increase from the previous year. The detailed financial outcomes are accessible in the company's 8-K filing.

Hawthorn Bancshares operates through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank, offering a wide range of banking services including checking and savings accounts, internet banking, and various loan options. The bank is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, with several locations across the state.

1783196964599525376.png

Financial Performance Insights

The first quarter of 2024 saw Hawthorn Bancshares increase its net income by 36.2% compared to the first quarter of 2023, with earnings per share up by 34.0%. This growth is attributed to improved profitability and efficient expense management as noted by CEO Brent Giles. He remarked,

We are pleased with our first quarter results as we posted improvement in net income, efficiency and margin over the same quarter last year. These results reflect our focus on improving profitability from our core businesses while also managing expenses."

The bank's net interest margin was reported at 3.39%, slightly down from the previous quarter but up from 3.16% in the prior year. This indicates a more profitable earning asset base despite a challenging interest rate environment. The efficiency ratio improved significantly to 70.78%, reflecting better cost management compared to previous periods.

Balance Sheet and Income Statement Analysis

As of March 31, 2024, total assets were slightly decreased to $1.83 billion from the previous quarter. The bank saw a reduction in loans and investments, which is aligned with its strategy to optimize its asset base. Deposits also saw a decrease, which was part of a strategic shift to reduce exposure to public funds.

Non-interest income for the quarter was $3.0 million, a slight decrease from the prior year, but an improvement from the previous quarter. This was mainly due to adjustments in the mortgage servicing rights valuation. Non-interest expenses were down by 13.8% from the linked quarter, showcasing effective cost control measures.

Asset Quality and Capital Adequacy

The bank maintained strong credit quality with non-performing loans to total loans at just 0.56%. This is a significant improvement from the prior year, demonstrating the bank's effective risk management strategies. The allowance for credit losses was robust, covering 276.93% of non-performing loans as of the end of the quarter.

Capital ratios remained solid with the bank maintaining its "well capitalized" status. The tier 1 leverage ratio stood at 10.71%, indicating a strong capital base to support future growth and withstand potential losses.

Looking Ahead

With a strong start to 2024, Hawthorn Bancshares appears well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory. The bank's strategic decisions, such as optimizing its balance sheet and enhancing its capital structure, are expected to support sustained profitability and shareholder value in the upcoming quarters.

For more detailed financial information and future updates, investors and interested parties are encouraged to refer to the official filings and announcements from Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hawthorn Bancshares Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.