Hasbro Dominates S&P 500 After Surpassing Q1 Earnings Estimates

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Today, Hasbro (HAS, Financial) emerged as the S&P 500 leader, witnessing an 11% surge following its impressive Q1 earnings performance. The company's decisive actions in December, which included a significant workforce reduction of 20% and efforts to reduce inventory amid poor holiday sales, are now paying off. These restructuring efforts aimed at achieving $350-400 million in annual cost savings have led to a notable 20% increase in Hasbro's share price up to yesterday's close.

Hasbro's financial turnaround from its largest earnings miss in nearly five years to an unprecedented beat in Q1 highlights its strategic success. The company reported an adjusted EPS of $0.61, with a revenue decline of 24.3% year-over-year to $757.3 million, surpassing analyst expectations. Key points from the quarter include:

  • Significant inventory reductions, leading to a 21% drop in Consumer Products segment revenue but also improving margins.
  • Revenue growth of 65% year-over-year in the Entertainment segment, excluding eOne, fueled by a shift to an asset-light model and promising future projects like Clue and Monopoly movies.
  • Reaffirmed FY24 guidance with a cautious outlook due to economic volatility and projected Consumer Products and Wizards of the Coast revenue declines.
  • Confirmation of being on track for substantial cost savings by FY25, with $200-250 million expected in FY24.

Hasbro's swift strategic adjustments in December have evidently been a wise move, as evidenced by its Q1 success. Despite potential future challenges, the company's recent performance has bolstered investor confidence in its ability to navigate through tough economic conditions.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.