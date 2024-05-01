Hasbro Dominates S&P 500 After Surpassing Q1 Earnings Estimates

Today, Hasbro (HAS, Financial) emerged as the S&P 500 leader, witnessing an 11% surge following its impressive Q1 earnings performance. The company's decisive actions in December, which included a significant workforce reduction of 20% and efforts to reduce inventory amid poor holiday sales, are now paying off. These restructuring efforts aimed at achieving $350-400 million in annual cost savings have led to a notable 20% increase in Hasbro's share price up to yesterday's close.

Hasbro's financial turnaround from its largest earnings miss in nearly five years to an unprecedented beat in Q1 highlights its strategic success. The company reported an adjusted EPS of $0.61, with a revenue decline of 24.3% year-over-year to $757.3 million, surpassing analyst expectations. Key points from the quarter include:

Significant inventory reductions, leading to a 21% drop in Consumer Products segment revenue but also improving margins.

Revenue growth of 65% year-over-year in the Entertainment segment, excluding eOne, fueled by a shift to an asset-light model and promising future projects like Clue and Monopoly movies.

Reaffirmed FY24 guidance with a cautious outlook due to economic volatility and projected Consumer Products and Wizards of the Coast revenue declines.

Confirmation of being on track for substantial cost savings by FY25, with $200-250 million expected in FY24.

Hasbro's swift strategic adjustments in December have evidently been a wise move, as evidenced by its Q1 success. Despite potential future challenges, the company's recent performance has bolstered investor confidence in its ability to navigate through tough economic conditions.