Boeing (BA) Q1 Earnings: Narrower Loss Than Expected, No Guidance Provided

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Boeing (BA, Financial) experienced a slight uptick in its stock price today after releasing its first-quarter earnings report. Despite posting a loss, the aerospace giant's financial shortfall was less severe than anticipated. This marks Boeing's second consecutive quarter of earnings per share (EPS) outperforming expectations, a welcome change after a series of previous misses. However, the company saw a 7.5% year-over-year decline in revenue, totaling $16.57 billion.

Notably, Boeing refrained from providing full-year operating cash flow and free cash flow guidance for the second consecutive quarter. In the wake of the 737-9 grounding, the company opted against issuing guidance, choosing instead to focus on resolving the door issue in collaboration with regulators. This cautious approach comes amidst Boeing's first revenue drop in six quarters, primarily attributed to a 31% decrease in its Commercial Airplanes segment revenue to $4.65 billion. The downturn reflects a deliberate slowdown in 737 production to enhance quality, amidst broader safety concerns, including a notable door incident with Alaskan Airlines.

Additionally, Boeing is adjusting its production strategies across various programs:

  • For the 737, production will remain below 38 units per month but is expected to return to 38 in the second half of 2024.
  • The 787 program will see a temporary production slowdown, with plans to ramp up to 5 units per month later this year and aiming for 10 units per month by 2026.
  • As for the 777X program, Boeing anticipates the first delivery in 2025, as it progresses with FAA certification flight testing.

The market reaction to Boeing's earnings report was muted. While the EPS beat was positively received, the absence of forward-looking guidance and the decision to reduce 737 and 787 production rates have tempered investor enthusiasm. The company's commitment to enhancing safety and production quality is clear, yet investor sentiment remains cautious. Market watchers are also keenly awaiting the announcement of Boeing's next CEO, with many hoping for an external candidate to bring fresh perspectives to the company.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.