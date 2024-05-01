BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Q1 2024 Earnings: Surpasses Revenue and EPS Estimates

Strong Performance Driven by VOXZOGO Sales and Strategic R&D Focus

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $648.8 million, marking a 9% increase year-over-year, slightly below the estimated $651.79 million.
  • Net Income: GAAP net income surged to $88.7 million, a substantial 74% increase from the previous year, significantly exceeding the estimated $62.56 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): GAAP diluted EPS reached $0.46, up 70% year-over-year, surpassing the estimated $0.35.
  • Non-GAAP Performance: Non-GAAP diluted EPS reported at $0.71, an 18% increase year-over-year, indicating strong profitability excluding specific expenses.
  • Product Performance: VOXZOGO revenue soared by 74% to $152.9 million, driven by a significant increase in the number of children treated.
  • Research and Development: Focused investment in high-value programs, with increased R&D expenses supporting new indications for VOXZOGO and other key assets.
  • Full-Year Guidance: Reaffirmed total revenue expectations and raised non-GAAP operating margin and EPS forecasts, reflecting confidence in continued growth and operational efficiency.
Article's Main Image

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN, Financial) released its 8-K filing on April 24, 2024, revealing a robust financial performance for the first quarter of 2024. The company reported total revenues of $648.8 million, a 9% increase year-over-year, which surpassed the analyst's expectation of $651.79 million. Notably, GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.46, a significant 70% increase from the previous year, and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.71, up 18% year-over-year, both exceeding the estimated earnings per share of $0.35.

Company Overview

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is renowned for its pioneering biotechnological innovations, particularly in the treatment of rare genetic diseases. The company's product portfolio includes several key treatments such as Naglazyme, Vimizim, and Brineura, as well as Kuvan and Palynziq for the rare metabolic disorder PKU. BioMarin has also made significant strides with its newest treatments, Voxzogo for achondroplasia, approved in 2021, and Roctavian for hemophilia A gene therapy, approved in Europe in 2022 and in the US in 2023.

Financial and Operational Highlights

The first quarter results were significantly bolstered by the increased sales of VOXZOGO, which saw a remarkable 74% increase in net product revenues, amounting to $152.9 million. The treatment's success is attributed to the growing number of children receiving the therapy, with over 3,100 beneficiaries across 43 active markets by the quarter's end. This represents a 102% increase in the number of children treated year-over-year.

Despite challenges from generic competition impacting KUVAN revenues, which declined by 29%, and a decrease in NAGLAZYME product revenues due to order timing in the Middle East, the company's overall revenue growth remained strong. This growth is a testament to BioMarin's effective strategy and operational execution, particularly in maximizing and accelerating the reach of VOXZOGO.

Strategic R&D Initiatives and Future Outlook

BioMarin's strategic focus on research and development has led to the prioritization and acceleration of its three highest-value programs, aiming to enhance patient impact and shareholder value. The company reaffirmed its full-year 2024 guidance for total revenues and raised its projections for non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP EPS, reflecting a positive outlook for the remainder of the year.

Furthermore, the company's ongoing discussions with health authorities regarding VOXZOGO for additional indications, such as hypochondroplasia and idiopathic short stature, are progressing well, with clinical trials expected to commence later this year.

Conclusion

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN, Financial)'s first quarter of 2024 demonstrates a strong trajectory with significant revenue growth and profitability, primarily driven by the successful expansion of VOXZOGO and strategic R&D efforts. As the company continues to navigate the complexities of the biotechnology industry, its focus on innovative therapies and operational excellence positions it well for sustained growth and value creation.

For detailed financial figures and further information, refer to the full 8-K filing and join the upcoming webcast to discuss these results.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.