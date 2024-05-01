On April 24, 2024, SEI Investments Co (SEIC, Financial) disclosed its financial results for the first quarter of 2024, revealing a performance that surpassed analyst expectations. The company reported a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99, which exceeded the forecasted $0.98. Revenues reached $511.579 million, also topping the anticipated $510.41 million. This financial update is detailed in SEI's recently released 8-K filing.

About SEI Investments Co (SEIC, Financial)

SEI Investments Co operates primarily in the asset management industry, offering investment processing, management, and operations solutions. Serving a diverse clientele that includes financial institutions, asset managers, and advisors, SEIC manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.5 trillion in assets as of March 2024. The company is also known for its minority interest in LSV Asset Management, a significant player in value equity management with about $99 billion under management.

Financial Performance Overview

SEI's revenue for the quarter saw a 9% increase year-over-year, rising from $469.119 million in Q1 2023 to $511.579 million in Q1 2024. Net income also showed a robust growth of 23%, climbing from $107.015 million to $131.400 million over the same period. This financial strength reflects SEIC's strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing sales and profitability, particularly noted in their technology and investment processing sectors.

Segment Performance and Corporate Developments

SEI's performance was particularly strong across its various business segments. The Private Banks segment reported an operating profit increase of 103%, while the Investment Advisors segment saw a 30% rise in operating profit. However, the Institutional Investors segment experienced a slight decline in operating profit by 5%. Additionally, the company highlighted significant sales and implementation activities, which are expected to generate substantial recurring revenues moving forward.

Operational expenses for the quarter were influenced by higher personnel costs due to business growth, offset by cost containment measures in consulting and vendor costs. SEIC also continued to invest in technology, with $6.3 million spent on software development, enhancing their SEI Wealth PlatformSM and developing new platforms for the Investment Managers segment.

Capital Management and Future Outlook

SEI remains committed to returning value to shareholders, as evidenced by the repurchase of 808 thousand shares for $56.0 million during the quarter. The company's strong cash flow from operations, which stood at $112.3 million, supports these shareholder-friendly activities. Looking ahead, SEIC is well-positioned to leverage its robust financial and operational foundation to capitalize on market opportunities and drive long-term growth.

Conclusion

SEI Investments Co's first-quarter results demonstrate a solid start to 2024, underpinned by strategic expansions and operational efficiency. With its strong market position and ongoing investments in technology and client solutions, SEI is poised to continue its trajectory of growth and profitability, making it a noteworthy consideration for investors and market watchers alike.

For detailed insights and further information, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to refer to the full earnings report and additional financial disclosures provided by SEI Investments Co.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from SEI Investments Co for further details.