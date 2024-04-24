Whirlpool Corp (WHR) Q1 Earnings: Challenges in North America Offset by Strong International Performance

Despite North American Struggles, Whirlpool Achieves Global Gains and Advances in Strategic Goals

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported Q1 revenue of $4.49 billion, down 3.4% year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $4.42 billion.
  • Net Income: Reported a GAAP net loss of $259 million, a significant decline from a loss of $179 million in the previous year, falling short of estimated net income of $91.69 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): GAAP loss per diluted share was $4.72, while ongoing earnings per diluted share were $1.78, exceeding the estimated EPS of $1.68.
  • Dividends: Declared a quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share for both Q1 and Q2.
  • Free Cash Flow: Free cash flow worsened to $(988) million from $(573) million year-over-year.
  • Full-Year Guidance: Reaffirmed ongoing EPS guidance of $13.00 to $15.00 and free cash flow of $550 to $650 million for 2024.
  • Operational Highlights: Notable performance in Latin America and Asia markets, with significant share gains and cost performance.
Article's Main Image

On April 24, 2024, Whirlpool Corp (WHR, Financial) disclosed its first-quarter financial results through an 8-K filing. The company, a global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, reported a mixed financial performance with significant challenges in North America but strong results from its operations in Latin America, Asia, and Small Domestic Appliances (SDA) globally.

Company Overview

Whirlpool Corp operates under several major segments including Domestic Appliances in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, as well as Small Domestic Appliances globally. Its product range covers essential household appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, cookers, and dishwashers, with a strong presence in both large and small appliance markets. The company’s brand portfolio includes recognized names like Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, and others.

Financial Performance Highlights

Whirlpool reported Q1 net sales of $4,490 million, a decrease of 3.4% from the previous year, slightly above the analyst estimate of $4,419.04 million. The GAAP net earnings margin significantly declined to (5.8)% impacted by a non-cash charge related to its Europe transaction. This resulted in a GAAP loss per diluted share of $(4.72). However, the ongoing earnings per diluted share were $1.78, aligning closely with analyst expectations of $1.68.

Segment Performance and Challenges

The North American segment faced considerable challenges, with net sales down 8.1% due to unfavorable price/mix and a general industry decline. Conversely, the Latin American and Asian markets showed robust growth, with Latin America in particular posting a 12.0% increase in net sales and an 80.6% increase in EBIT. The SDA segment globally also reported a 7.1% increase in net sales, reflecting strong consumer demand and effective cost management strategies.

Strategic Developments and Outlook

The closure of the Europe transaction on April 1, 2024, marks a pivotal milestone in Whirlpool's portfolio transformation, expected to deliver significant future cash flows. Looking forward, Whirlpool reaffirmed its full-year ongoing earnings per diluted share projection of $13.00 to $15.00, with anticipated net sales of approximately $16.9 billion. The company also highlighted its commitment to shareholder returns, declaring a $1.75 dividend per share for both Q1 and Q2 and repaying $500 million of its term loan in April.

Analysis of Financial Health

Whirlpool's balance sheet remains robust with total assets of $17,370 million as of March 31, 2024. The company's efforts to manage costs and innovate within its product lines are evident in its ability to maintain a strong market position despite various external pressures, including challenging economic conditions in North America.

In summary, Whirlpool Corp's first-quarter results reflect a resilient diversified business model, though not without its challenges, particularly in North America. The company's strategic initiatives, particularly in international markets and new product development, are expected to continue to drive performance in the upcoming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Whirlpool Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.