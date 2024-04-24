Impinj Inc (PI) Surpasses Q1 2024 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Strong Start to the Year with Substantial Growth in Net Income and Revenue

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $76.8 million, surpassing estimates of $73.58 million.
  • Net Income: GAAP net income reached $33.3 million, significantly exceeding estimates of $2.90 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): GAAP EPS was $1.10 per diluted share, far above the estimated $0.11.
  • Gross Margin: GAAP gross margin stood at 48.9%; non-GAAP gross margin was higher at 51.5%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Achieved $6.7 million, reflecting operational profitability.
  • Non-GAAP Net Income: Reported at $6.2 million, with non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 per diluted share.
  • Future Outlook: Second quarter revenue projected between $96.0 million to $99.0 million, indicating expected growth.
Article's Main Image

On April 24, 2024, Impinj Inc (PI, Financial), a leader in RAIN RFID technology and a pioneer in the Internet of Things, announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company reported significant growth, with both revenue and profitability exceeding expectations. Impinj Inc (PI) released its 8-K filing detailing these results, which showcased a robust start to the year.

1783233814064164864.png

Impinj operates a comprehensive platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items, enhancing data accessibility concerning identity, location, and authenticity across various applications. The company's technology portfolio includes endpoint integrated circuits and connectivity solutions that facilitate RAIN RFID functions. With a significant operational footprint in the Asia Pacific region, Impinj continues to influence the expansive hardware sector.

Financial Performance Highlights

For Q1 2024, Impinj reported revenue of $76.8 million, surpassing the analyst's expectation of $73.58 million. This represents a robust performance against the estimated figures. The GAAP net income stood at an impressive $33.3 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, significantly outperforming the forecasted net income of $2.90 million and earnings per share of $0.11. Non-GAAP figures were also strong, with net income reaching $6.2 million, or $0.21 per diluted share.

The company's gross margin on a GAAP basis was 48.9%, with a non-GAAP gross margin of 51.5%. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was reported at $6.7 million. These metrics highlight Impinj's effective management and operational efficiency, contributing to a solid financial foundation and profitability.

Operational and Strategic Developments

Chris Diorio, Impinj co-founder and CEO, commented on the quarter's achievements, stating, "2024 started strong, with revenue and profitability exceeding both our fourth-quarter results and first-quarter guidance." He emphasized the company's continued focus on driving its vision to connect every item in our everyday world, expressing confidence in the market position and future opportunities.

Looking Ahead: Q2 2024 Financial Outlook

Impinj provided guidance for the second quarter of 2024, projecting revenue between $96.0 million and $99.0 million. The anticipated GAAP net income is expected to range from $5.9 million to $7.4 million, with an adjusted EBITDA income between $23.9 million to $25.4 million. These projections reflect the company's positive outlook and expected continued growth.

Conclusion

Impinj's impressive start to 2024 underscores its strong market position and operational excellence. With a strategic focus on expanding its innovative RAIN RFID solutions, Impinj is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for IoT technologies. Investors and stakeholders may look forward to continued growth and profitability as the company progresses through the year.

For detailed financial figures and future updates, stakeholders are encouraged to refer to the official SEC filings and the company's investor relations communications.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Impinj Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.