Century Communities Inc Surpasses Analyst Estimates with Strong Q1 2024 Performance

Significant Growth in Revenue and Earnings Highlighted

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $64.3 million, a 93% increase year-over-year, surpassing the estimated $44.80 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported at $2.00 per diluted share, significantly exceeding the estimated $1.39.
  • Revenue: Total revenue reached $948.5 million, up 26% year-over-year, exceeding estimates of $784.47 million.
  • Home Deliveries: Increased by 23% year-over-year to 2,358 homes, indicating strong demand and operational efficiency.
  • Adjusted Net Income: Grew by 114% year-over-year to $71.4 million, reflecting robust financial health and effective cost management.
  • Community Count: Increased to a record 253 communities, up 8% year-over-year, expanding market presence.
  • Dividend and Share Repurchase: Quarterly cash dividend increased by 13% to $0.26 per share, and 186,887 shares repurchased, signaling strong shareholder returns.
Article's Main Image

On April 24, 2024, Century Communities Inc (CCS, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing robust financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company reported a substantial year-over-year increase in net income and revenue, significantly surpassing analyst expectations.

1783234710961549312.png

Company Overview

Century Communities Inc, a prominent player in the residential construction sector, operates across five homebuilding segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Century Complete, with its primary revenue generated from the Mountain segment. The company also provides financial services, including mortgage, title, and insurance services, enhancing its comprehensive real estate solutions.

Financial Performance

The first quarter results were impressive with net income soaring to $64.3 million, or $2.00 per diluted share, up 93% from the previous year. Adjusted net income also saw a remarkable increase, reaching $71.4 million, or $2.22 per diluted share. This performance significantly exceeded the analyst estimates of $1.39 earnings per share and a net income of $44.80 million.

Total revenue for the quarter reached $948.5 million, driven by home sales revenues of $922.4 million, marking a 25% increase from the previous year. This result also surpassed the estimated revenue of $784.47 million. The company delivered 2,358 homes during the quarter, reflecting a robust 23% increase year-over-year.

Operational Highlights

Century Communities achieved several operational milestones in the first quarter of 2024. The company reported a record community count of 253, an 8% increase year-over-year. The total lot inventory stood at 75,089, with controlled lots making up 58% of this total. The net new home contracts rose to 2,866 homes, a 42% increase from the previous year, showcasing strong market demand.

The company's financial health remains strong, with $2.4 billion in stockholders’ equity and $1.0 billion in liquidity. The balance sheet strength is further highlighted by a net homebuilding debt to net capital ratio of 24.9%, demonstrating prudent financial management.

Strategic Developments and Outlook

Century Communities' strategic initiatives include a 13% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.26 per share and the repurchase of 186,887 shares of common stock for $16.1 million. Looking forward, the company anticipates continued growth, projecting full-year 2024 deliveries to be between 10,000 to 11,000 homes, with home sales revenues expected to range from $3.8 billion to $4.2 billion.

Management Commentary

Dale Francescon, Co-Chief Executive Officer, expressed optimism about the company's trajectory, citing strong demand and effective cost management as key drivers of the quarter's success. Rob Francescon, Co-CEO and President, emphasized the strategic expansion of their lot inventory and community count, which positions the company well for sustained growth.

Conclusion

Century Communities Inc's first-quarter performance in 2024 sets a positive tone for the year. With strong financial results and strategic management, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the ongoing demand in the residential construction market. Investors and stakeholders may look forward to continued growth and profitability as the company executes its operational strategies effectively.

For detailed financial figures and future updates, visit the Investors section at www.centurycommunities.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Century Communities Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.