Director Frederic Simon Sells 35,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd (FROG)

Director Frederic Simon has sold 35,000 shares of JFrog Ltd (FROG, Financial) on April 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $38.97 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,363,950. JFrog Ltd is a company that specializes in software development tools, including software update management and distribution. It provides an end-to-end, hybrid, universal DevOps Platform to achieve Continuous Software Release Management (CSRM) for companies. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 700,000 shares of JFrog Ltd and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history indicates a total of 87 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe. On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of JFrog Ltd were trading at $38.97, giving the company a market cap of $4.315 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.09, suggesting that JFrog Ltd is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

