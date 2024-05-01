Steven Voskuil, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of The Hershey Co (HSY, Financial), sold 1,500 shares of the company on April 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The Hershey Company, known for its confectionery products, is a global leader in chocolate and sugar confectionery. Its brand portfolio includes Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, and Ice Breakers, among others.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 13,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for The Hershey Co indicates a trend of insider selling, with 0 insider buys and 23 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of The Hershey Co were trading at $185.83, giving the company a market capitalization of $38.42 billion.

The Hershey Co's price-earnings ratio stands at 20.79, above the industry median of 18.53 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $185.83 and a GuruFocus Value of $251.07, The Hershey Co has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.74, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.