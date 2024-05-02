Netflix (NFLX)'s Market Valuation: Is It Priced Above Its True Worth?

Analyzing Netflix's Current Overvaluation and Its Implications for Investors

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Netflix Inc (NFLX, Financial) has experienced a slight downturn with a daily loss of -3.92%, yet it maintains a 3-month gain of 1.91%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 14.41, investors are faced with a critical question: is the stock modestly overvalued? This article delves into the valuation analysis of Netflix, providing insights that are crucial for informed investment decisions.

Company Overview

Netflix Inc (NFLX, Financial) commands a significant presence in the streaming service industry, boasting nearly 250 million subscribers globally. The company's business model, which has traditionally shunned live programming in favor of on-demand content, has recently expanded to include ad-supported subscription plans. This strategic move diversifies Netflix's revenue streams, previously reliant almost entirely on subscription fees. With a current stock price of $555.12 and a market cap of $239.20 billion, juxtaposed against a GF Value of $473.84, a closer examination of Netflix's intrinsic value is warranted.

1783286692170592256.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that assesses the intrinsic value of a stock. It is computed by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If a stock's price significantly exceeds the GF Value, it is likely overvalued, and its future return could be disappointing. Conversely, a price below the GF Value suggests a potentially higher future return. Currently, Netflix (NFLX, Financial) appears modestly overvalued, indicating that its long-term return may not align with the company's business growth.

1783286672620941312.png

Link: Discover companies that may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength Analysis

Investors must scrutinize a company's financial strength to avoid the high risk of permanent capital loss. Key indicators such as the cash-to-debt ratio, which for Netflix stands at 0.5, provide insight into the company's financial robustness. Despite ranking lower than 64.84% of peers in the Media - Diversified industry, Netflix's overall financial strength is deemed fair, with a score of 7 out of 10.

1783286709212049408.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Netflix's profitability, a crucial indicator of less risky investments, has remained consistent over the past decade. With a strong operating margin of 22.54%, Netflix outperforms 90.16% of its industry counterparts. Moreover, the company's revenue growth rate surpasses 70.32% of the Media - Diversified industry, while its EBITDA growth rate is more favorable than 57.32% of the industry, signifying a robust growth trajectory.

ROIC vs. WACC: Measuring Value Creation

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another method to assess a company's profitability. When ROIC exceeds WACC, it indicates value creation for shareholders. Netflix's ROIC of 15.23 is marginally higher than its WACC of 14.97, suggesting the company's effective capital utilization.

1783286726316421120.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Netflix (NFLX, Financial) appears modestly overvalued, with fair financial health and strong profitability indicators. Its growth stands competitive within the industry. For a deeper understanding of Netflix's financials, investors are encouraged to review the company's 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please explore the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.