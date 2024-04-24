Q1 2024 Svenska Handelsbanken AB Earnings Call Transcript





SHBa.ST - Svenska Handelsbanken AB

Q1 2024 Svenska Handelsbanken AB Earnings Call

Apr 24, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT



Presentation

Operator

For those of you, who want to follow the presentation simultaneously translated into English, please choose English in the top right menu.



Unidentified Company Representative

[Interpreted] Welcome to the Q1 report for Handelsbanken. Michael Green, President and CEO, will present the results. The presentation is broadcast live and will then be published on the company website at 8:45, a Q&A session in English with the CFO [Cederschiold] and Head of IR, Peter Grabe also participating. Information on how you connect can be found under the IR