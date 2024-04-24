Q1 2024 Billerud AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Lena Schattauer - Billerud AB(publ)-Director-Investor Relations



Good morning, and welcome to this webcasted conference call. Following the publication of Billerud Interim Report for the first quarter 2024. Our President and CEO, Ivar Vatne; and our CFO, Andrei KrÃ©s will hold the presentation. And after their presentation, we will open up for Q&A.



By that, I would like to hand over to Ivar. Please go ahead.



Ivar Vatne - Billerud AB(publ)-President - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Dana, and good morning, everyone. We're excited to provide you with some of the highlights from the first quarter of '24. And it's certainly been an interesting start of the year where the market has started to turn more positive.



So let's get into it and next slide, please. So far, Q1, we are down versus year ago on most financial measures. And having said that, at that time, we were at the very different ending phase of a different market sentiment. Hence, our