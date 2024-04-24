Apr 24, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the SEB Financial Results Q1 2024 Webcast and Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Johan Torgeby, President and CEO. Please go ahead, sir.
Johan Torgeby - Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director
Thank you very much, and good morning to our Q1 2024 quarterly results. As normal, we will refer to the pages that we posted on our website.
Starting with the highlights of Q1, we've seen a clear shift in tonality, probably over the last 6 months around the macroeconomic outlook for Sweden. We have, of course, pointed to several times that we've had a pretty rough ride when it comes to the picture of Sweden, and that has clearly had a change in this quarter, and this was partly reflected in improved market sentiment amongst our clients.
Asset quality remained robust and net expected credit
Q1 2024 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 24, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...