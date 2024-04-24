Apr 24, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Johan Torgeby - Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you very much, and good morning to our Q1 2024 quarterly results. As normal, we will refer to the pages that we posted on our website.



Starting with the highlights of Q1, we've seen a clear shift in tonality, probably over the last 6 months around the macroeconomic outlook for Sweden. We have, of course, pointed to several times that we've had a pretty rough ride when it comes to the picture of Sweden, and that has clearly had a change in this quarter, and this was partly reflected in improved market sentiment amongst our clients.



Asset quality remained robust and net expected credit