Q1 2024 Volvo Car AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Ronojoy Banerjee - Volvo Car AB(publ.)-Communications Lead-Finance



Well, that's right, multiple awards rolling in, and we're ramping up the EX30 around the world. We're going to speak a lot more about the car during this earnings call. Good morning, and a warm welcome to the presentation of Volvo Car's first quarter financial results.



My name is Ron, and joining me this morning is our President and Chief Executive, Jim Rowan, who joins us from our design studio in Shanghai. In fact, Jim is in China this week for the launch of the EX30 during the Beijing Auto Show. In the room with me is our Chief Financial Officer, Johan Ekdahl; and our Chief Commercial Officer, Bjorn Annwall.



At the top, Jim, Johan and Bjorn will walk us through our performance during the first quarter and thereafter we'll throw it open for a question and answer round. You can either participate using the chat windows that you should be able to see at the bottom of your screen, or you can simply use the phone lines. I'll come back with more information on how you can