Q1 2024 Storebrand ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Johannes Narum - Storebrand ASA - Head of Investor Relations



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Storebrand's first quarter result presentation. As usual, our CEO, Odd Arild Grefstad will present the key highlights of the quarter, followed by CFO, Lars LÃ¸ddesÃ¸l, who will dive into the numbers.



At the end of the presentation, participants in the team's webinar will have a chance to ask questions. Details on how to join the web and are found on the Investor Relations website. But without further ado, I give the word to our CEO, Odd Arild Grefstad.



Odd Grefstad - Storebrand ASA - Group Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Johannes, and good morning, everyone. Let's look at the first quarter's highlights. Storebrand's group's cash based earnings amounted to NOK1,082 million in the quarter, where off the operating result was NOK688 million. This is a 31% increase since the same quarter last year.



The results are driven by structural and market growth in asset under management, driving the fee income in pension and asset management.