Q1 2024 Kindred Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Nils Anden - Kindred Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Kindred's interim report for the first quarter of 2024. I am here today with Patrick Kortman, our CFO. And we are coming live from Stockholm. Let's kick into it.



We have a fairly standard outline today for the report, some business highlights, and then an overview of the performance in Q1 product segment update, regional updates, and then an update on our North American exits, update on relax, KSP, and sustainability. Then I will hand over to Patrick for the financial update for the first quarter and then come back with a summary. And we will, of course, as normal, have a Q&A session at the end.



So reflecting a little bit on the first quarter in 2024. It was a very solid quarter, strong performance across especially our locally regulated markets, primarily driven by very strong growth in Netherlands, the UK, and Romania. We're also very pleased to report that we have had an all-time high in locally regulated gross winnings revenue, both in absolute terms and also as a percentage of group