Q1 2024 Duni AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Robert Dackeskog - Duni AB - President, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you. Yeah, Hi and welcome to Duni Group interim report for Q1 2024. The headline for the quarter is a stronger operating income and strategically niched acquisitions. Moving into the agenda, will run through some highlights the market outlook, a summary of the total group for Q1, and then we're moving into more details into the business areas and then innovations and also looking at our sustainability targets and then a deep dive into the financials. And then we have a summary and then a Q&A in the end.



So if we move into the highlights, three things here improved operating income being the highest first quarter measured. Gross profit increased by 11.2% compared to the same period previous year and continued expansion into food packaging with strategic niched