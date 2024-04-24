Q1 2024 Koninklijke KPN NV Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to KPN's First Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. Please note, this event is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I'll now turn the call over to your host today, Reinout van Ierschot, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Reinout van Ierschot - Koninklijke KPN N.V. - Head of IR



Yes. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Welcome to KPN's First Quarter 2024 Results Webcast. With me today are Joost Farwerck, our CEO; and Hans Figee, our CFO.



As usual, before turning to our presentation, I would like to remind you of the same harbor on Page 2 of the slides, which also applies to any statements made during this presentation. In particular, today's presentation may include forward-looking statements, including KPNs expectations with respect to its outlook and ambitions, which were also included in the press release published this morning. All such statements are subject to the safe harbor.



Let me now hand over to our CEO, Joost Farwerck.



Joost F. E.