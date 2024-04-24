Q1 2024 Boston Scientific Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Boston Scientific First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Jon Monson, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jonathan R Monson - Boston Scientific Corporation - Senior VP of IR



Thank you, Drew, and welcome, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. With me on today's call are Mike Mahoney, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Dan Brennan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



We issued a press release earlier this morning announcing our Q1 results, which included reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in the release. We have posted a link to that release as well as reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in today's call to the Investor Relations section of our website under the heading Financials & Filings.



The duration of this morning's call will be approximately 1 hour. Mike and Dan will provide comments on Q1 performance as well as