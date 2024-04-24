Q1 2024 Masco Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Robin L. Zondervan - Masco Corporation - VP, CAO and IR/FP&A



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Masco Corporation's 2024 First Quarter Conference Call. With me today are Keith Allman, President and CEO of Masco; and Rick Westenberg, Masco's Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Our first quarter earnings release and the presentation slides are available on our website under Investor Relations. Following our remarks, we will open the call for analyst questions. Please limit yourself to one question with one follow-up. If we can't take your question now, please call me directly at (313) 792-5500.



Our statements today will include our views