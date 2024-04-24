Apr 24, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good evening, and thank you for standing by for New Oriental's FY 2024 Third Quarter Results Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. I'd now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's conference, Ms. Sisi Zhao.



Sisi Zhao - New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. - IR Director



Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to New Oriental's Third Fiscal Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Our financial results for the period were released earlier today and are available on the company's website as well as on Newswire Services. Today, Stephen Yang, Executive President and Chief Financial Officer, and I will share New Oriental's latest earnings results and business updates in detail with you. After that, Stephen and I will be available to answer your questions.



Before we continue, please note that the discussion today will contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities