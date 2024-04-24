Apr 24, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Interpublic Group First Quarter 2024 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.



I would now like to introduce Mr. Jerry Leshne, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.



Jerome J. Leshne - The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. - SVP of IR



Good morning. Thank you for joining us. This morning, we are joined by our CEO, Philippe Krakowsky and by Ellen Johnson, our CFO. We have posted our earnings release and our slide presentation on our website, interpublic.com. We will begin with prepared remarks to be followed by Q&A. We plan to conclude before market open at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time.



During this call, we will refer to forward-looking statements about our company. These are subject to the uncertainties and the cautionary statement that are included in our earnings release and the slide presentation. These are further detailed in our 10-Q and other filings with the SEC.



We will also