Q1 2024 Chubb Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our March 31, 2024, First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Our report today will contain forward-looking statements, including statements relating to company performance, pricing and business mix, growth opportunities and economic and market conditions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially. Please see our recent SEC filings, earnings release and financial supplement, which are available on our website at investors.chubb.com, for more information on factors that could affect these matters.



We will also refer today to non-GAAP financial measures, reconciliations of which to the most direct comparable