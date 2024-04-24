Q1 2024 Healthcare Services Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello. Welcome to Healthcare Services Group 2024 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call.



The matters discussed on today's conference call include forward-looking statements about the business prospects of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. For Healthcare Services Group Inc.'s most recent forward-looking statement notice, please refer to the press release issued this morning which can be found on our website, www.hcsg.com. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of various risks, uncertainties and important factors, including those discussed in the Risk Factors MD&A and other sections of the annual report on Form 10-K and the Healthcare Services Group Inc. other SEC filings. And as indicated in our most recent forward-looking statement notice, additionally, management will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these items to US GAAP can be found in this morning's press release.



I'd now like to hand over the conference to the President and CEO, Ted Wahl;