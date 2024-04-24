Q1 2024 Otis Worldwide Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Apr 24, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT



Michael Rednor, Vice President of Investor Relations



Michael S. Rednor - Otis Worldwide Corporation - Senior Director of IR



Thank you, Sarah. Welcome to Otis' First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. On the call with me today are Judy Marks, Chair, CEO and President; and Anurag Maheshwari, Executive Vice President and CFO.



Please note, except where otherwise noted, the company will speak to results from continuing operations, excluding restructuring and significant nonrecurring items.