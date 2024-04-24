Apr 24, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
My name is [Shelby], and I will be your conference operator this morning. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Veralto Corporation's First Quarter 2024 Conference Call (Operator Instructions) After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.
(Operator Instructions)
I will now turn the call over to Ryan Taylor, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Taylor, you may begin your conference.
Ryan Taylor -
Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us on the call. With me today are Jennifer Honeycutt, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Sameer Ralhan, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Today's call is simultaneously being webcast. The replay of the webcast will be available on the Investors section of our website later today under the heading Events and Presentations. A replay of this call will be available until May 8, 2024.
Before we begin, I'd like to point out that yesterday, we issued our first quarter news release, earnings presentation and supplemental materials,
Q1 2024 Veralto Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 24, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...