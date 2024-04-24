Q1 2024 Norfolk Southern Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 12:45PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Norfolk Southern Corporation's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce Luke Nichols, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Thank you, Mr. Nichols, you may now begin.



Luke Nichols - Norfolk Southern Corporation - Senior Director of IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Please note that during today's call, we will make certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or future performance of Norfolk Southern Corporation, which are subject to risks and uncertainties and may differ materially from actual results. Please refer to our annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC for a full discussion of those risks and uncertainties we view as most important.



Our presentation slides are available at norfolksouthern.com in the Investors section, along with our reconciliation of any non-GAAP