Q1 2024 Agree Realty Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Brian Michael Hawthorne - Agree Realty Corporation - Director of Corporate Finance



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Agree Realty's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Before turning the call over to Joey and Peter to discuss our results for the quarter, let me first run through the cautionary language.



Please note that during this call, we will make certain statements that may be considered forward-looking under federal securities laws, including statements related to our 2024 guidance. Our actual results may differ significantly from the matters discussed in any forward-looking statements for a number of reasons. Please see yesterday's earnings release and our SEC filings, including our latest annual report on Form 10-K for a discussion of various