Q1 2024 Baker Hughes Co Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Baker Hughes Company First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.
I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Chase Mulvehill, Vice President of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.
Chase Mulvehill - Baker Hughes Company - VP of IR
Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Baker Hughes First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Here with me are Chairman and CEO, Lorenzo Simonelli; and our CFO, Nancy Buese. The earnings release we issued yesterday evening can be found on our website at bakerhughes.com. We will also be using a presentation with our prepared remarks during this webcast, which can be found on our investor website.
As a reminder, during the course of this conference call, we will be providing forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and assumptions. Please review our SEC filings and website for the factors
