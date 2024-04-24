Q1 2024 Baker Hughes Co Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Baker Hughes First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Here with me are Chairman and CEO, Lorenzo Simonelli; and our CFO, Nancy Buese. The earnings release we issued yesterday evening can be found on our website at bakerhughes.com. We will also be using a presentation with our prepared remarks during this webcast, which can be found on our investor website.



As a reminder, during the course of this conference call, we will be providing forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and assumptions. Please review our SEC filings and website for the factors