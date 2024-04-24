Apr 24, 2024 / 01:45PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is James, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to CPKC's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. The slides accompanying today's call are available at investor.cpkcr.com. (Operator Instructions)



I'd now like to introduce Chris de Bruyn, Vice President, Capital Markets, to begin the conference.



Chris de Bruyn - Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited - VP Capital Markets & Treasurer



Thank you, James. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Before we begin, I want to remind you this presentation contains forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially. The risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results are described on Slide 2 in the press release and in the MD&A filed with Canadian and U.S. regulators. This presentation also contains non-GAAP measures outlined on Slide 3.



Please note, in addition to our regular quarterly financials, their supplemental Q1 combined revenue and operating performance