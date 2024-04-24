Q1 2024 Lithia Motors Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Lithia Motors First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Amit Marwaha. Thank you. You may begin.



Amit Marwaha -



Thanks for joining us for our first quarter earnings call. With me today are Bryan DeBoer, President and CEO; Chris Holzshu, Executive Vice President and COO; Tina Miller, Senior Vice President and CFO; Chuck Lietz, Senior Vice President of Driveway Finance; and finally, Adam Chamberlain, Chief Customer Officer.



This discussion may include statements about future events, financial projections and expectations about the company's products, markets and growth. Such statements are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from the statements made. We disclose those risks and uncertainties we deem to be material in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We urge you to carefully consider these disclosures