Q1 2024 Watsco Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Watsco First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Al Nahmad, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead.
Albert H. Nahmad - Watsco, Inc. - Chairman & CEO
Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our First Quarter Earnings Call. And this is Al Nahmad, Chairman and CEO. And with me is A.J. Nahmad, President; Paul Johnston, Barry Logan and Rick Gomez.
Now before we start, I will state our cautionary statement as usual. This conference call has forward-looking statements as defined by SEC laws and regulations that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of these various laws. Ultimate results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements.
Now on to the performance. Watsco delivered good results despite softer market conditions. As a reminder, the first quarter is traditionally the low season for sales in our industry. Although it is early, we are encouraged by the
