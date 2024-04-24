Q1 2024 BOK Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Heather L. Worley - BOK Financial Corporation - Senior VP & Director of IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining us to discuss BOK Financial's First Quarter 2024 Financial Results. Our CEO, Stacy Kymes, will provide opening comments. Marc Maun, Executive Vice President for Regional Banking, will cover our loan portfolio and related credit metrics. And Scott Grauer, our Executive Vice President of Wealth Management, will cover our fee-based results. Our CFO, Marty Grunst, will then discuss financial performance for the quarter and our forward guidance.



I will now turn the call