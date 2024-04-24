Apr 24, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is [Dorvin], and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the first-quarter 2024 earnings call for the Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Noah Fields, Butterfield's Head of Investor Relations.



Noah Fields - Bank of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd - Investor Relations



Thank you. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us. Today, we will be reviewing our Butterfield's first-quarter 2024 financial results. On the call, I'm joined by Michael Collins, Butterfield's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Craig Bridgewater, Group Chief Financial Officer; and Michael Schrum, President and Group Chief Risk Officer. Following their prepared remarks, we will open the call up for a question-and-answer session.



Yesterday afternoon, we issued a press release announcing our first quarter 2024 results. The press release and financial statements, along with a slide presentation