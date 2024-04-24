Q1 2024 IDEX Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Wendy Palacios -



Good morning, everyone. This is Wendy Palacios, Vice President of FP&A and Investor Relations for IDEX Corporation.



Thank you for joining us for our discussion of the IDEX First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights.



Last night, we issued a press release outlining our company's financial operating performance for the 3 months ending March 31, 2024. The press release, along with the presentation slides to be used during today's webcast, can be accessed on our company's website at www.idexcorp.com.



Joining me today are Eric Ashleman, our Chief Executive Officer and President; and Abhi Khandelwal, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

