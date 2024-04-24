Q1 2024 Entergy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Alex, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Entergy's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions).
I will now turn the call over to Bill Abler, Vice President of Investor Relations for Entergy Corporation.
William Abler - Entergy Corporation - VP of IR
Good morning, and thank you for joining us. We will begin today with comments from Entergy's Chair and CEO, Drew Marsh; and then Kimberly Fontan, our CFO, will review results. In an effort to accommodate everyone who has questions, we request that each person ask no more than 2 questions.
In today's call, management will make certain forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors which are set forth in our earnings release, our slide presentation and our SEC filings. Entergy does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Management will also discuss non-GAAP financial
