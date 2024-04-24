Q1 2024 QCR Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the QCR Holdings, Inc. earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2024. Yesterday, after market closed, the company distributed its first quarter earnings press release. If there is anyone on the call who has not received a copy, you may access it on the company's website at www.qcrh.com. With us today from management are Larry Helling, CEO; and Todd Gipple, President and CFO. Management will provide a summary of the financial results, and then we'll open the call to questions from analysts.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that some of the information management will be providing today falls under the guidelines of forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. As part of these guidelines, any statements made during this call concerning the company's hopes, beliefs, expectations, and predictions of future and forward-looking statements and actual results could differ materially from those projected. Additional information on these factors is included in