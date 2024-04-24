Q1 2024 Travelzoo Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Please refer to the management presentation to follow along with our prepared remark. The presentation in PDF format is available on our Investor Relations site at travelzoo.com/ir.



Let's begin with slide number 4. Travelzoo's revenue, operating profit and member count all increased year-over-year. Our consolidated Q1 revenue was $22.0 million, up 2% from $21.6 million in the prior year. In constant currencies, revenue was $21.8 million, an increase of 1% year-over-year.



Operating income which way as management call operating profit increased 19% year-over-year. Q1