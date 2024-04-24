Q1 2024 Vertiv Holdings Co Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Lynne M. Maxeiner - Vertiv Group Corporation - VP of Global Treasury & IR



Great. Thank you, Jordan, and good morning and welcome to Vertiv's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Vertiv's Executive Chairman, Dave Cote; Chief Executive Officer, Gio Albertazzi; and Chief Financial Officer, David Fallon.



Before we begin, I'd like to point out that during the course of this call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding future events, including the future financial and operating performance of Vertiv. These forward-looking statements are subject to material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from