Q1 2024 Prosperity Bancshares Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT

Charlotte M. Rasche - Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. - Executive VP & General Counsel



I'm Charlotte Rasche, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Prosperity Bancshares, and here with me today is David Zalman, Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; H. E. Tim Timanus Jr., Chairman; Asylbek Osmonov, Chief Financial Officer; Eddie Safady, Vice Chairman; Kevin Hanigan, President and Chief Operating Officer; Randy Hester, Chief Lending Officer; Mays Davenport, Director of Corporate Strategy; and Bob Dowdell, Executive Vice President.