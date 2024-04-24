Apr 24, 2024 / 06:00PM GMT

Ryan Thomas - First Commonwealth Financial Corp - IR Contact Officer



and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss First Commonwealth Financial Corporation's First Quarter Financial Results. Participating on today's call will be Mike Price, President and CEO, Jim Reske, the Chief Financial Officer, Jane