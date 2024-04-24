Apr 24, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Adam W. Miller - Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you, John, and good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our first quarter 2024 earnings call. Today, we plan to discuss topics related to the results of the quarter, current market conditions and our earnings guidance. We have slides to accompany this call, which are posted on our investor website. Our call is scheduled to last 1 hour. And following our commentary, we will answer questions related to these topics. In order to get to as many participants as possible, we limit the questions to 1 per participant. If you have a second