Q1 2024 Ford Motor Co Earnings Call Transcript

Thanks, Gary. Welcome to Ford Motor Company's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. With me today are Jim Farley, President and CEO; and John Lawler, Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us for Q&A is Cathy O'Callaghan, CEO of Ford Credit.



Today's discussion includes some non-GAAP references. These are reconciled to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures in the appendix of our earnings deck. You can find the deck along with the rest of our earnings materials and other important content at shareholder.ford.com.



Our discussion also includes forward-looking statements about our expectations.