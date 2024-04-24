Q1 2024 Impinj Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Andy Cobb - Impinj Inc - Vice President, Strategic Finance



Thank you, MJ. Good afternoon, and thank you all for joining us to discuss Impinj's first-quarter 2024 results. On today's call, Chris Diorio, Impinj's Co-Founder and CEO, will provide a brief overview of our market opportunity and performance. Cary Baker, Impinj's CFO, will follow with a detailed review of our first quarter 2024 financial results in the second quarter outlook. We will then open the call for questions. Jeff Dossett, Impinj's CRO, who will join us for the Q&A.



You can find Management's prepared remarks plus trended financial data on the company's Investor Relations website. We will make statements in this call about financial performance and future expectations that are based on our outlook as of