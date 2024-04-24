Apr 24, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and welcome to the Century Communities first-quarter earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Tyler Langton. Please go ahead, sir.
Tyler Langton - Century Communities Inc - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today for Century Communities Earnings Conference Call for the First Quarter 2024. Before the call begins, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or implied in the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties can be found under the heading Risk Factors in the Company's latest 10 K as supplemented by our latest 10 Q and other SEC filings. We undertake no duty to update our forward-looking statements, and Additionally,
Q1 2024 Century Communities Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 24, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
