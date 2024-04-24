Q1 2024 PennyMac Financial Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

David Spector - PennyMac Financial Services Inc - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you to everyone for participating in our first quarter earnings call. PFSI. reported net income of $39 million and an