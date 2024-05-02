Director Clint Hurt has sold 4,558 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Corp (PNRG, Financial) on April 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $100.02 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $455,811.16. PrimeEnergy Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas. The company primarily operates in the United States and is involved in oil and gas exploration, production, and leasehold development. Over the past year, Clint Hurt has sold a total of 19,126 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe. The market capitalization of PrimeEnergy Resources Corp stands at $180.278 million as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 9.36, which is lower than the industry median of 11.09 and also below the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. With the stock trading at $100.02 and a GuruFocus Value of $100.85, PrimeEnergy Resources Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. For investors monitoring insider activities, the recent sale by Director Clint Hurt may be of interest as it contributes to the overall trend of insider transactions in PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. The data provided offers a factual basis for tracking the stock's valuation and insider behavior.

