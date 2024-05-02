Atlassian Corp (TEAM, Financial), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the company on April 23, 2024. The transaction was executed at a price of $200 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $152,000.

Over the past year, Anutthara Bharadwaj has sold a total of 56,328 shares of Atlassian Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Atlassian Corp shows a pattern of insider sales, with 572 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

At the time of the sale, Atlassian Corp shares were trading at $200, giving the company a market capitalization of $51.624 billion. The stock's trading price on the day of the sale represents a significant undervaluation according to the GuruFocus Value, which is currently estimated at $309.11 per share. This indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.65, suggesting that Atlassian Corp is significantly undervalued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth. Additionally, future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts are factored into the calculation.

